Xi Jinping calls for implementing global security concept

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Beijing calls for pooling efforts to implement a global security concept, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a video address to the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Friday.

"We should pool our efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region, overcome differences and enhance mutual understanding through dialogue and consultations, implement the concept of comprehensive and stable global security for the construction of our common home where harmony and calm will reign," he pointed out.

On August 25, China’s leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation, discussing the threats of terrorism and drug trafficking emanating from Afghanistan. They expressed their readiness to use the potential of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to the fullest in order to establish peace in the country as soon as possible.

After the United States announced plans to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on a large-scale operation to seize control of the country. On August 15, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country. US troops completed the withdrawal process in the early hours of Tuesday, ending their 20-year-long presence in Afghanistan.

The sixth Eastern Economic Forum is being held in Vladivostok on September 2-4 in a hybrid (combined online and in-person) format, the main topic of the business program is "New Opportunities for the Far East in a Changing World.".