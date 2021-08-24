Terekalmaz from Kabardino-Balkaria to organize supplies to Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan

NALCHIK, August 24. /TASS/. Terek Diamond Tool Factory from Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria Region is considering the opportunity to expand the geography of supplies to Iran, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan. Moreover, the talks are underway on concluding agreements on permanent supplies to Georgia, Montenegro and Mongolia, Deputy General Director of Terekalmaz Ahmed Tleuzhev told TASS.

"Our tools are supplied to Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, Georgia, as well as to Turkey, Mongolia, Montenegro. However, I should say that, for example, Mongolia, Montenegro and Georgia are not permanent sales areas, we plan to sign a long-term contract with them. Moreover, we are negotiating the start of deliveries to Iran, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan. Our technicians go for trials to adjust tools to various conditions, we will probably manage to reach an agreement in the coming year, the talks are underway," he said.

Last year the plant also supplied products to Switzerland.

Earlier reports said that Terekalmaz planned to increase production by 10-15% in 2021.

Terekalmaz is one of the leading enterprises focusing on the production of diamond tools in Russia. In particular, it produces diamond drilling tools for exploration works and mining enterprises (crown bits, bore bits, reaming shells), diamond dressing tools (precision shaped rotary dressers, dressers, multi-point dressers, single-point diamonds), grinding diamond tools (diamond flaring cup wheels, straight grinding wheels, etc.) for mechanical engineering and metal working, diamond tools for construction works and stone processing (segmental cutting discs, milling cutters, dressing bars, rope saws, etc.) for cutting, grinding, polishing natural stones, concrete, asphalt, diamond pastes, synthetic monocrystal and polycrystalline diamonds.