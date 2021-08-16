Belarus ready to quickly redirect potash fertilizer exports — Minister

MINSK, August 16. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to quickly respond to restrictions of transporting potash fertilizers through Lithuania by redirecting flows to Russian ports, Minister of Transport and Communications Alexei Avramenko told reporters.

"We signed the agreement with the Russian Federation in February. We actually carried about one mln tonnes of oil products through Russian ports since February," the Minister said, cited by BelTA news agency.

"Accordingly, we have an alternative. These are the ports of the Leningrad Region and Murmansk. These routes have been worked out," Avramenko said. Belarusian authorities will "very quickly respond to changes or introduction of any further restrictions as regards the transportation of Belarusian fertilizers," he added.

The export of Belarusian fertilizers produced by companies hit by US sanctions via Lithuania will end in December of this year, Lithuanian Minister of Transport and Communications Marius Skuodis said last week.