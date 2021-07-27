Tatneft ready to resume oil production in Libya at the earliest opportunity — CEO

KAZAN, July 27. /TASS/. Tatneft is ready to resume oil production in Libya and company’s specialists are already working on this matter locally, CEO of the Russian oil producer Nail Maganov told reporters on Tuesday.

"[We are] ready [to restart oil production as Libya - TASS]. As soon as it will be possible - we are already working in Libya on production restart. Our specialists are already working there," Maganov said.

Tatneft worked in Libya under the concessionary agreement from 2005 right until 2014, when hostilities erupted in the country.