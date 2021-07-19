Putin to attend MAKS 2021 airshow inauguration ceremony, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will open the 15th MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, the Kremlin’s press service says on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the opening ceremony of the 15th MAKS Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky, the Moscow Region, on July 20. The head of state will tour the advanced versions of domestic aviation equipment," the press service said.

291 foreign companies from 56 countries will attend the MAKS airshow online and offline. The aviation event will be held from July 20 to 25.