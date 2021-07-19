Minsk praises partnership with China and Russia amid new challenges

MOSCOW, July 19. / TASS /. Belarus can rely on its strategic partners, Russia and China, while addressing new challenges primarily connected with a hybrid war, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei stated on Monday at a seminar for the heads of diplomatic missions and consular offices.

The Belarusian top diplomat noted that any challenges always brought about new opportunities which should be identified in a timely manner and used effectively. In this regard, Belarus "has someone to rely on". "I mean, first of all, our strategic partners, Russia and China, in addition to some other countries, existing developments in traditional markets, already prepared and shaped strategies, and plans to increase our presence and enhance new markets and niches," the BelTA news agency quoted Makei as saying.

According to the Belarusian diplomacy chief, these new challenges require well-thought-out and multifaceted responses for the future. "The foreign policy and economic environment have dramatically changed over the past year creating new challenges for our country, primarily related to the hybrid war," Makei noted. "There is a financial and economic war that has been unleashed by the West against Belarus, which requires not only rapid but also well-considered, multifaceted responses for the future."