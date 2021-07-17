Russia reduces investments in US government securities to $3.8 bln

WASHINGTON, July 17. /TASS/. Russia cut its investment in US government securities from $3.957 bln in April to $3.805 ln in May, the US Department of Treasury said on Friday.

The share of long-term bonds in May amounted to $305 mln. Short-term bonds accounted for $3.5 bln.

Russia began to sharply reduce investments in the US national debt in the spring of 2018. Thus, in April their level fell from $96 bln to $48.7 bln, and in May - to $14.9 bln. In May last year, Russia cut its investment from $6.85 bln to $5.39 bln.

Japan remained the largest holder of US government securities in May with a figure of $1.26 trillion. The second place with $1.07 trillion is occupied by China.