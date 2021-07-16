APEC leaders agree to interact for cross-border travel resumption

SIDNEY, July 16. /TASS/. Leaders of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies agree to interact for safe resumption of cross-border trips and provision of seamless deliveries of goods and services, APEC Economic Leaders’ Statement says. The Statement was released after the APEC virtual summit on Friday.

"We must pave the way for the safe resumption of cross-border travel, without undermining efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the document says. APEC leaders also underscored their commitment "to working together to facilitate the flow of goods and services, especially those that most support our health and economic response at this critical time".

"We acknowledge the importance of a free, open, fair, non-discriminatory, transparent and predictable trade, and investment environment, which can help combat the far-reaching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We will advance economic integration in the region to facilitate recovery," APEC leaders said.