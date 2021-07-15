Russia becomes top meat supplier to Vietnam in H1 2021 — Agroexport Center

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia ranked first among meat suppliers to Vietnam in the first half of this year, the Agroexport Federal Center under the Russian Agriculture Ministry said on Thursday.

"According to results of the first half of 2021, Russia captured the first place among meat exporters to Vietnam, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Agricultural Development said. Further to Russia, top five meat suppliers were the US, India, the Netherlands and Poland," the Center said.

Russia exported 61,800 tonnes of meat to Vietnam in January-June 2021, which is 2.6 times above the like period in 2020, according to Russian customs statistics. Meat products soared 2.5-fold in value terms to $121 mln. Pork accounted for the bulk of supplies, with shipment surging 2.5-fold to 55,000 tonnes worth $116 mln. Russia also shipped 6,100 tonnes of poultry worth $3.4 mln and 993 tonnes of beef amounting to $1.5 mln in the first half of this year.

Vietnam therefore became the top buyer of Russian pork in the first half of this year and accounted for more than a half of Russian export pork shipments.