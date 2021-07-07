Hainan's Sanya adopts plan for the development of transport infrastructure until 2025

SANYA, July 7. /TASS/. The Sanya government approved a program to create a modern, integrated transport infrastructure in the region by 2025, reported www.hinews.cn.

The new plan will significantly improve the transport system on the island, and will also link Sanya with new transport corridors to the Greater Bay region, which includes Guangdong province, as well as the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macao. The authorities also intend to significantly improve the quality of transport services, strengthen Sanya as a hub city, increase the degree of integration of transport systems in the region and create a safe, efficient and eco-friendly transport system.

The adopted program also provides for the creation of a "transport circle 123". "One" means that one can commute from Sanya to any southern part of the island in one hour. "Two" means that it takes two hours to reach the Greater Bay region, and "three" is three hours to key cities in Southeast Asia.

As far as freight transport goes, it is planned to establish an "express freight circle 123". The numbers in the name of this program represent days. It provides for the reduction of the delivery time for goods from Sanya to other parts of China to one day, to neighboring countries — to two days, and to three days to major cities across the globe.