Russian investment fund notes EU states’ interest in vaccine tourism

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) sees interest from European countries in vaccine tourism to Russia and is negotiating its creation with key ministries, Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

"We see notable interest, particularly from the Europeans. We believe that there may be such prerequisites starting in July. We’re actively working with a number of key Russian ministries to explore the system of creating large-scale vaccine tourism in the Russian Federation," he said.

The details of the concept of vaccine tourism to Russia will be presented at the end of June, Dmitriev said. "I think we will provide the details of the concept in late June," he said.

Earlier, RDIF CEO expressed hope that citizens vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V would be able to move across most countries.

