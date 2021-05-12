Hainan's population surpassed 10 million for the first time in 2020

HAIKOU, May 12. /TASS/. The population of China's Hainan in 2020 for the first time in history exceeded 10 million people, reported the Chinese State Statistical Office.

According to data published in a government report, over the year the number of the island residents increased by 6.71%, to 10,081,232. This is much higher than the gradually decreasing dynamics in the country, which for the same period amounted to 0.83%.

According to the age structure, Hainan is one of the youngest regions in China: one in five people living in the province is a minor citizen under the age of 14. The document reads that the share of persons of the main able-bodied category from 15 to 60 years old on the island exceeded 65%.

According to Chinese economists, these indicators demonstrate the presence of "sufficient potential in the local labor market, which is necessary for the successful development of a modern multi-level sectoral structure."

On April 13, 2018, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced the creation of an experimental free trade zone and port on Hainan. The goal of the program is to involve the island in the process of globalization and international distribution of labor, to lay a solid innovation base. The provincial administration creates attractive conditions for investors, forms an advanced research infrastructure. According to state plan, by 2050 this region will become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy with the campuses of leading universities, advanced laboratories and the headquarters of world corporations.