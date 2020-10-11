More than 4.5 mln tourists visited Hainan over the 'golden week' in China

HAIKOU, October 11. /TASS/. Over 4.53 million tourists visited the Hainan province over the eight days of the "golden week" in China. The corresponding figure, according to www.hinews.cn, increased by 9.3% in annual terms.

Over the past holidays, according to official data, the province's tourism revenue amounted to about 6.62 billion yuan (about $ 973 million), which is 26.6% higher than in the same period in 2019. Expensive hotels were in great demand among tourists. Thus, the average occupancy rate of high-level hotels in Haitanwan Bay reached 73.84%, Yalongwan - 81.50%, and in Dadonghai - 76.20%.

The average cost per tourist for a night in a hotel amounted to about 6,060 yuan (about $ 891), 16.5% higher than last year. About 34.5% of this amount was spent on various goods at shopping centers, including in the province's duty free stores.

The current "golden week" on the occasion of the Day of the People's Republic of China and the Mid-Autumn Festival, which were celebrated on October 1, was the first since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Without an opportunity of travelling abroad, many Chinese decided to spend their holidays at the Chinese resorts, among which the beaches of Hainan were especially popular.