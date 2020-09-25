Moscow’s non-resource and non-energy export to Turkey up three-fold in first half of 2020

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Moscow’s total non-resource and non-energy exports to Turkey soared three-fold in the first half of 2020 year-on-year, press service of the city’s entrepreneurship and innovative development department reported with reference to its head Aleksei Fursin on Friday.

"Total non-resource and non-energy supplies from Moscow to Turkey amounted to 687.2 mln rubles ($8.9 mln) in the first half of the year, a three-fold increase compared with the same period last year. Turkey was the sixth-biggest exporter of Moscow’s non-resource and non-energy products by the end of six months after Britain, the US, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and China," he said.