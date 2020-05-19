Putin urges proper spending of unused national projects funds

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 19. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has called for properly spending funds that were earmarked for the national projects but would not be used this year for this purpose. Speaking at a meeting on the implementation of measures to support the economy and the social sector, he admitted that some works on the national projects may not be completed this year and would be delayed.

"Let's not forget about the current work, including the current work on national projects. Obviously, for a number of objective reasons, some of our programs can be shifted, for purely objective reasons, we will not be able to implement them this year, "Putin said.

According to the president, if such decisions are made, one should "understand how to spend the untapped resources this year."

"In these circumstances, they [funds — TASS] need to be used properly, they should be transferred to [those areas, sectors] where they are needed most," Putin stressed.