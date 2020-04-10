Putin discusses cutting oil output with Saudi Arabia's crown prince

Kremlin considers OPEC+ deal to be accomplished

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed the question of cutting oil output with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Al Saud in a telephone conversation, the Kremlin press service reported on Friday.

"The questions were discussed connected with talks in the OPEC+ framework regarding cutting oil output," the press service said.

The sides also agreed to continue Russian-Saudi contacts on this issue.

OPEC+ countries have agreed to cut oil output by 10 million barrels per day in May-June.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin positively assessed the agreements on oil output in the OPEC+ framework.