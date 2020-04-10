Kremlin considers OPEC+ deal to be accomplished

"Certainly," Peskov said, replying to a question from journalists whether the Kremlin considers the new OPEC+ deal to be accomplished.

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin considers the OPEC+ deal to be accomplished.

Russian President Vladimir Putin positively assesses agreements on oil in the OPEC+ format, Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

The Kremlin welcomes Mexico’s accession to the outcome document, which will have a positive impact on the global market. "President Putin very positively assesses the agreed document, which became a compromise of 22 countries that took part in [the negotiations]," the Kremlin official said. He stressed that Moscow also positively assesses the "constructive position taken by the Mexican side."

"Now we can talk about a compromise of all 23 participating countries, we are convinced that this will have a positive effect, a stabilizing impact on world energy markets," the Kremlin spokesman stated.