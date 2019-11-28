Russia’s oil companies propose postponing extension of OPEC+ deal until March

MOSCOW, November 28. /TASS/. At a meeting at the Ministry of Energy on Thursday, representatives of the Russian oil industry proposed that the current quotas for reducing production within OPEC+ are maintained until March and the extension should be discussed afterwards, Vice President of Lukoil Ravil Maganov told reporters on Thursday.

"We all proposed that we stay in the deal with the same quotas, and at the end of the first quarter we will meet and discuss ... we have proposed it, I don’t know what the final decision will be, but I think it will be everyone’s opinion," Maganov said.

He added that the issue of recalculating quotas without taking into account gas condensate was raised at the meeting, but no decision has yet been made.