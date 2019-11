Poland’s PGNiG expects proposals from Gazprom on interaction after 2022 — company's CEO

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Gazprom Export received a notice from Poland’s PGNiG regarding the intention not to extend the gas supply contract effective by December 31, 2022, the company told reporters on Friday.

"Terms of the contract provide an option of sending such notice. Gazprom Export continues gas supplies in line with the effective contract," Gazprom’s export subsidiary says.