High-speed railway between Russia's Novosibirsk and Barnaul can be built by 2025

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Railways is viewing an option of building a high-speed railway for electric trains between Siberian cities of Novosibirsk and Barnaul. The relevant investment project is in the long-term development program of the Russian railway operator by 2025, press service of the West Siberian Railway said on Friday, responding to an inquiry from TASS.

"According to the long-term development program of Russian Railways by 2025, approved by the decree of the Russian Government dated March 19, 2019 No. 466-r, the high-speed railway construction project on the Novosibirsk-Barnaul segment is outlined as one of investment projects in scenario conditions of development for the period by 2025," the press service said.

According to the investment program of Russian Railways for 2019-2025, the project's cost is 76 bln rubles ($1.2 bln) under the base case scenario, with the greater portion of investments totaling 53.2 bln rubles ($826.1 mln) planned for 2022-2025. "Work is underway with regional authorities on possible conditions of their participation in organizing routes of electric trains on the railway segment," the press service told TASS.