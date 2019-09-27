{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

High-speed railway between Russia's Novosibirsk and Barnaul can be built by 2025

The project's cost is $1.2 bln under the base case scenario

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Railways is viewing an option of building a high-speed railway for electric trains between Siberian cities of Novosibirsk and Barnaul. The relevant investment project is in the long-term development program of the Russian railway operator by 2025, press service of the West Siberian Railway said on Friday, responding to an inquiry from TASS.

Read also
Consortium of German companies to cooperate on Moscow-St. Petersburg high-speed railway

"According to the long-term development program of Russian Railways by 2025, approved by the decree of the Russian Government dated March 19, 2019 No. 466-r, the high-speed railway construction project on the Novosibirsk-Barnaul segment is outlined as one of investment projects in scenario conditions of development for the period by 2025," the press service said.

According to the investment program of Russian Railways for 2019-2025, the project's cost is 76 bln rubles ($1.2 bln) under the base case scenario, with the greater portion of investments totaling 53.2 bln rubles ($826.1 mln) planned for 2022-2025. "Work is underway with regional authorities on possible conditions of their participation in organizing routes of electric trains on the railway segment," the press service told TASS.

Kazakhstan plans to sign oil supply agreement with Belarus by 2019 year-end
Arrangements on a range of issues should be reached for document signing, Kazakhstan's Vice-Minister of Energy Aset Magauov noted
Read more
Russia’s Vostochny space center in Far East may be named after Putin
The space center is currently being built in the Amur Region in Russia’s Far East
Read more
Putin: Russia supports Venezuelan president’s dialogue with opposition forces
The Russian president also noted cooperation between Moscow and Caracas in the military and technical sphere
Read more
Lavrov says won’t be surprised if it turns out true Poroshenko offered Donbass to Russia
Lavrov rejected the previous accusations voiced by Poroshenko that Russia had allegedly tried to impose its version of the ‘Steinmeier formula’
Read more
Number of injured in troubled landing of plane in Siberia rises to 56
The Azur Air flight en route from the Vietnamese city of Cam Ranh to Barnaul crash-landed at the Barnaul airport due to the fire of a landing gear
Read more
US Democrats’ charges over Trump-Zelensky conversation ridiculous, Moscow says
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Zakharova added that if this logic is to be followed, then the founder of the WikiLeaks website Julian Assange should be seen as "the hero of the United States."
Read more
Belarus forced to search for alternative to Russian oil supplies, says president
Minsk specified three oil import options alternative to Russia at the talks with Moscow, Alexander Lukashenko explained
Read more
Kremlin says Russia committed to INF Treaty, has grounds to accuse US of violations
The Kremlin has not met with understanding of Russia’s stance on the issue of intermediate and shorter range missiles yet, the spokesman said
Read more
Russia to find ways to respond to situation over US visas for Russian delegation — Lavrov
"Such impertinence cannot be tolerated," Lavrov added
Read more
Press review: Is Ukrainegate the Democrats’ trump card and is a new Iran nuke deal coming
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, September 26
Read more
Proton-M launch postponed because US satellite was attached incorrectly — source
The source added that "the Briz-M control system for the upper stage is operating in the routine mode"
Read more
Russia’s super-hit cartoon, Masha and the Bear, enters big screens in UK
The special family program, "Masha and the Bear on the Big Screen," was created to celebrate the cartoon’s 10th anniversary
Read more
Ukraine buys Soviet-made Gvozdika self-propelled artillery guns from Czech Republic
Gvozdika artillery guns used to be produced in the Soviet Union, Poland and Bulgaria
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky says his conversation with Trump was ‘private, confidential’
Trump said earlier he had given his permission to publish an unedited, full transcript of his July telephone conversation with Zelensky
Read more
US won’t drive a wedge between Russia and China — China's top legislator
Li Zhanshu underscored that trusting business and personal relations between the Russian and Chinese leaders have huge political significance
Read more
Russian MP suggests relocating UN headquarters to Crimea
Earlier Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted the feasibility of the move
Read more
Germany to study Putin’s proposed moratorium on missile deployment in Europe
Earlier,reports emerged that Putin had sent a proposal to the leaders of several countries to introduce a moratorium on deploying intermediate-and shorter-range missiles in Europe and other regions
Read more
Lavrov discusses preparations for Putin's visit to Riyadh with Saudi foreign minister
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Saudi counterpart Ibrahim Al-Assaf held talks on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York
Read more
India fully pays for frigates under construction for its Navy at Russian shipyard
Russia’s Yantar Shipyard in the Kaliningrad Region is building Project 11356 missile frigates for the Indian Navy
Read more
Flamethrower squads destroy notional enemy in Siberia drills
Overall, the drills involved more than 500 personnel and over 100 items of military hardware
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
New secure communication system tested for Russia’s Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet
In addition to advanced anti-jamming technologies, the system "ensures constant cryptographic protection of communications"
Read more
Maduro presents Putin with replica of Simon Bolivar’s sword
The Venezuelan leader also published a video of him presenting the gift to the Russian president
Read more
Kiev vows land grab from Russian property owners
In line with the draft law, legal entities, individuals and foreign states, which have been targeted by sanctions would be deprived of the right to buy the land
Read more
Russia not surprised by NATO reaction to its proposal about missiles — diplomat
"There was nothing new to it," he said
Read more
Russia’s proposed moratorium on missile deployment ‘not a credible offer,’ says NATO
Reports emerged that Vladimir Putin had sent a proposal to the leaders of several states, including NATO, to introduce a moratorium on ntermediate-and shorter-range missile deployment in some regions
Read more
Russia in favor of Iran’s idea to form Persian Gulf coalition
Earlier, during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani invited all Persian Gulf states to join the coalition on regional security
Read more
Russian speaker suggests evaluating decisions of US lawmakers who greenlighted Iraq war
The Russian lawmaker mentioned the situation in Libya and said that a similar scenario was avoided in Syria thanks to Russia, China, Turkey and Iran
Read more
Zelensky calls to rethink world order at UN podium
The Ukrainian president claimed that local hotspots of tensions in the modern world have global implications
Read more
Pompeo plays down failure of Patriot missile defenses during Saudi Aramco attack
The US top diplomat lashed out at rumors that the attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities was a result of US withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program
Read more
Medvedev bashes US general’s idiotic remarks about Kaliningrad’s air defenses
The Russian PM commented on media reports citing the commander of the US Air Forces in Europe on Pentagon's plans to ‘crack’ the air defenses in the Kaliningrad Region in case of Russia's aggression
Read more
Russian upgraded corvette holds live-fire exercise with Uran cruise missile
The missile corvette Smerch is set to rejoin the Pacific Fleet’s constant alert forces by the end of the year
Read more
Macron rebukes actions of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg at UN
Thunberg along with a group of young activists filed a complaint accusing five countries, including France, of not doing enough to fight climate change
Read more
Shoigu calls US belief in its superiority the major threat to Russia and other states
The defense minister also stressed that the number of threats to Russia is not declining
Read more
Russian military satellite enters designated orbit
The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle blasted off from launch platform No. 4 of site No. 43 at the Plesetsk cosmodrome at 10:46 a.m. Moscow time
Read more
Russia develops seaborne cruise missile with increased range capability — sources
The missile is outfitted with the improved control system and will be capable of striking both naval and ground targets with greater accuracy, the source said
Read more
Lavrov says Russia delivered arms to CAR at no cost in September
The first batch of Russian arms was delivered to the army of the Central African Republic at the end of January and start of February in 2018
Read more
Lukashenko certain Putin will not try to prolong his powers at Belarus’ expense
Belarus has no sovereignty concerns amid deepening integration with Russia, according to the country's president
Read more
US reconnaissance plane operated drones that attacked Hmeymim — defense official
Thirteen drones moved according to common combat battle deployment, operated by a single crew
Read more
Russia preparing surprise measures for US amid visa spat, says top diplomat
Earlier, ten members of the Russian delegation failed to receive US visas
Read more
Russian fighter jets scrambled 20 times on interception missions in last week
According to the defense ministry, 27 foreign aircraft conducted reconnaissance near Russian borders
Read more
Putin not against liberal ideas, he is against having them imposed, says spokesman
In an interview with the Financial Times in June, the Russian president said he believed liberalism had "outlived its purposes" and "become obsolete"
Read more
Russia develops nuclear weapons that will establish global strategic balance, says Putin
The statement came ahead of and timed to the Day of Nuclear Industry Workers
Read more
‘Don’t mess with us’: Kaliningrad governor warns US against designs on Russian exclave
The governor also advised the US military to take a look into Russia’s history
Read more
Lavrov thanks US for granting him a visa to take part in UN General Assembly
The Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman earlier that Lavrov "described as shameful the situation with non-issuance of visas to the Russian delegation"
Read more
Ukrainian mosquito fleet’s exercise of no operational interest to Russian Black Sea Fleet
The source in the security forces noted the small size of the vessels
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s conventional sub carries out deep dive in drills
The submarine’s crew practiced assignments at various depths with a maximum submergence depth of over 240 meters
Read more
Belarus won’t make friends against Russia, president says
The Belarusian leader says ready to deploy peacekeepers to Donbass
Read more
US blacklists 5 ships, firm, 3 individuals for fuel delivery to Russian military in Syria
The Department of Finance claims that in this way the US authorities eliminated what it called a "sanctions evasion scheme" aimed at "facilitating the illicit transfer of jet fuel"
Read more
Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft with three crewmembers put in orbit
It was the 70th and last launch of the Soyuz-FG rocket, equipped with the analogous control system of Ukrainian manufacture
Read more
Press review: Russia fumes over US visa fiasco and Maduro arrives in Moscow
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, September 25
Read more