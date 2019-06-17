Trans Arctic expedition’s second icebreaker returns home

ARKHANGELSK, June 17. /TASS/. The Trans Arctic 2019 expedition’s second stage, which began on May 15 on board the Mikhail Somov research vessel, finished on Friday. The icebreaker returned home. The expedition’s leader Olga Balakina told TASS in the good weather and ice conditions the ship was lucky to make it to Franz Josef Land and to the Victoria Island. "The expedition has completed all the tasks, and in certain tests we were even ahead of the plans," she said. "We were lucky to have good weather and favorable ice situation. The vessel crossed waters of the White and Barents Seas, went along Novaya Zemlya’s western coast, and Franz Josef Land’s south-western and northern shores. We have also visited the Victoria Island." Warm water and thin ice The ice in the Barents Sea "was rather thin, this year’s white ice is thin," she continued. "In some parts, the ice was medium thick, but anyway for the Somov it was not a problem."

Read also Russian scientists plan two Arctic expeditions before 2020

By the oceanology cuts (cuts are lines with the points, which have fixed coordinates, where scientists take water probes - TASS), the experts confirmed the Barents Sea’s hydrology peculiarity - the warm Atlantic stream coming in from the west, which leaves 88% of its warmth in the Barents Sea. "This way, the Barents Sea receives the warmth, and this year we have seen the water temperatures were by 1-2 degrees higher than usually," she continued. "One of the reasons is the warm winter, and, of course, the warming climate." Meeting animals During the expedition, scientists watched the fauna. "We have seen 32 sea birds species and 12 species of mammals," the expedition leader continued. "We have registered areas in the Barents Sea, to where birds tend to come during the spring migration, and we have demonstrated how those areas are connected with warm streams. We have gathered information on seven species, which are on Russia’s Red Book." Leonid Kruglov on board the Mikhail Somov began making a documentary about the Arctic. For quite a time, the expedition did not come across any animals, he said. "But as we were approaching Franz Josef Land, we could see real crowds." The scientists registered the white seagull’s colony on the Victoria Island, and were shocked to see a huge herd of bowhead whales. "We managed to fly above the island and the ice fields and counted more than 80 animals," Dmitry Glazov of the Severtsov Institute told TASS. "That was a great surprise." In the past, researchers could see groups of maximum 20-30 whales near Franz Josef Land. "We believe, the formed climate factors have made them come there," the expert said, adding the mammals apparently have sufficient food in that area. "Bowhead whales know how to live in the ice, they can break ice with heads when they need to take a breath," he said. "They must have sufficient food. Our colleagues will study plankton probes, and we shall have more details about the food those whales use." Curious cautious narwhals Studying narwhals was among the expedition’s main tasks. The researchers were lucky to see the first group of narwhals on June 1. "Within a few following days, we watched them from the helicopters, and used drones," the scientist said. "We tried to follow them, but, those animals must be afraid of the ship, and we could not see them from the deck, only once and only a few tails."

Read also Russian Arctic National Park expects at least 1,200 tourists in coming season