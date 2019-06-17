Trans Arctic expedition’s second icebreaker returns home

ARKHANGELSK, June 17. /TASS/. The Trans Arctic 2019 expedition’s second stage, which began on May 15 on board the Mikhail Somov research vessel, finished on Friday. The icebreaker returned home. The expedition’s leader Olga Balakina told TASS in the good weather and ice conditions the ship was lucky to make it to Franz Josef Land and to the Victoria Island.
"The expedition has completed all the tasks, and in certain tests we were even ahead of the plans," she said. "We were lucky to have good weather and favorable ice situation. The vessel crossed waters of the White and Barents Seas, went along Novaya Zemlya’s western coast, and Franz Josef Land’s south-western and northern shores. We have also visited the Victoria Island."
Warm water and thin ice
The ice in the Barents Sea "was rather thin, this year’s white ice is thin," she continued. "In some parts, the ice was medium thick, but anyway for the Somov it was not a problem."
By the oceanology cuts (cuts are lines with the points, which have fixed coordinates, where scientists take water probes - TASS), the experts confirmed the Barents Sea’s hydrology peculiarity - the warm Atlantic stream coming in from the west, which leaves 88% of its warmth in the Barents Sea.
"This way, the Barents Sea receives the warmth, and this year we have seen the water temperatures were by 1-2 degrees higher than usually," she continued. "One of the reasons is the warm winter, and, of course, the warming climate."
Meeting animals
During the expedition, scientists watched the fauna. "We have seen 32 sea birds species and 12 species of mammals," the expedition leader continued. "We have registered areas in the Barents Sea, to where birds tend to come during the spring migration, and we have demonstrated how those areas are connected with warm streams. We have gathered information on seven species, which are on Russia’s Red Book."
Leonid Kruglov on board the Mikhail Somov began making a documentary about the Arctic. For quite a time, the expedition did not come across any animals, he said. "But as we were approaching Franz Josef Land, we could see real crowds."
The scientists registered the white seagull’s colony on the Victoria Island, and were shocked to see a huge herd of bowhead whales. "We managed to fly above the island and the ice fields and counted more than 80 animals," Dmitry Glazov of the Severtsov Institute told TASS. "That was a great surprise."
In the past, researchers could see groups of maximum 20-30 whales near Franz Josef Land. "We believe, the formed climate factors have made them come there," the expert said, adding the mammals apparently have sufficient food in that area.
"Bowhead whales know how to live in the ice, they can break ice with heads when they need to take a breath," he said. "They must have sufficient food. Our colleagues will study plankton probes, and we shall have more details about the food those whales use."
Curious cautious narwhals
Studying narwhals was among the expedition’s main tasks. The researchers were lucky to see the first group of narwhals on June 1. "Within a few following days, we watched them from the helicopters, and used drones," the scientist said. "We tried to follow them, but, those animals must be afraid of the ship, and we could not see them from the deck, only once and only a few tails."
By using helicopters and drones, the scientists managed to count the animals. They were about 40. "We shall have to study every picture to analyze every animal," the expert said. "What is good about narwhals is that they can be identified by unique spots."
The filmmakers tried to walk the ice to approach the narwhals. "We walked the ice, rather close to them, we launched the drone a few times, and the pictures we’ve got are absolutely incredible," Leonid Kruglov told TASS.
The narwhals gathered in a small bay next to a rock, spreading into the sea. As the helicopter disappeared, they calmed down and began watching the drones. "Our cameraman Max Arbugayev lowered the drone, and here we see the mom with a cub is lying on her side, watches the drone, trying to make out what it may be," Kruglov said. "They behaved silently, and it was clear they were not afraid, but rather curious."
The climate changes
The scientists studied various pollutants in the Arctic, including microplastics and radioactive substances.
"We have measured the radioactivity and saw that in the Arctic shore areas it is even lower than across Russia," Evgeny Yakovlev of the Arctic Studies Center told TASS. "Everything is fine there with the radiation, even on Novaya Zemlya, though it used to host the main nuclear test grounds."
Radioactive substances may remain in the sea water and soil, the scientists said, adding experts would study the probes for another two months. In the changing climate, radioactive substances are getting more easily into the Arctic seas, he said.
The Mikhail Somov
The expedition’s leader stressed the Mikhail Somov participated in an expedition for the first time in many years. "The expedition was on board the legendary Mikhail Somov, which has been used lately as a support vessel for our Arctic stations," she said. "Once again, the expedition has proved it is a universal ship, which has a heli pad, the ice class - everything for effective work."
The icebreaker will be a key character in the new film about the Arctic, Kruglov said. "We are charmed by the icebreaker, by her life, her crew, and we understand that in our project, dubbed Novaya Zemlya, she will be a main character, it is a vintage ship, which lives under laws of the 1970s, it keeps the atmosphere of the 70s - the golden era of the Arctic’s exploration," he said, adding he would also film the Mikhail Somov’s other voyages within next two-three years.
About the expedition
The Trans Arctic 2019 scientific polar expedition is a big project of Russia’s hydrometeorology service, RosHydroMet, which continues the research traditions of sea, air and drift expeditions and stations in the Arctic’s high latitudes. The first stage kicked off in March on board the Akademik Treshnikov vessel. The second stage was on board the Mikhail Somov. The Professor Multanovsky and Professor Molchanov research vessels will also participate in the expedition. Earlier, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered to allocate in 2019 almost 870 million rubles ($13 million) for scientific studies and monitoring of the Arctic environment during the Trans Arctic 2019 expedition.