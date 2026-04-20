Russia’s Lancet-E recon and strike system showcased at DSA exhibition in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20. /TASS/. The Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike system manufactured by Zala has been demonstrated at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) international exhibition of arms and military equipment in Malaysia.

The Lancet-E was displayed as part of the joint Russian exhibit of Russia’s Rosoboronexport arms exporting company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec). The booth features the Z-16E reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), as well as the Izdeliye 52E and Izdeliye 51E loitering munitions.

This is the first time the system has been showcased at DSA. The system was previously presented in Malaysia at the LIMA 2025 exhibition.

The exhibition is being held in Kuala Lumpur from April 20-23.