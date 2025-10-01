Defense manufacturer sends new batch of tank support combat vehicles to Russian troops

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Uralvagonzavod Group (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has sent a new batch of tank support combat vehicles to Russian troops, the defense manufacturer’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"On the eve of Ground Forces Day, Uralvagonzavod Group sent a new batch of tank support combat vehicles to Russian troops. This armor is unrivaled both in Russia and abroad in terms of the combination of its combat and technical characteristics. Tank support combat vehicles qualitatively bolster tank and motor rifle troops and serve as reliable protection for both tanks and infantry," the press office said in a statement.

Tank support combat vehicles have performed well in the special military operation in Ukraine and are highly needed in Russian troops. The experience of their use has showed that these vehicles can be employed both in conjunction with tanks and as self-sustained combat equipment. These vehicles carry a powerful weapons suite capable of effectively striking enemy targets, including drones. An advanced fire control system, all-round protection and high mobility ensure the combat vehicle’s considerable supremacy on a modern battlefield and make it indispensable for land troops, it stressed.

"The vehicle’s characteristics in real combat conditions surpassed our designers’ expectations. Like all the combat vehicles produced by Uralvagonzavod Group, the tank support combat vehicle features considerable upgrade potential and, therefore, offers prospects for its further development and improvement. Currently, Uralvagonzavod Group is fulfilling a large defense order for tank support combat vehicles: the need for this vehicle is very high. It has always been believed that tanks are the main strike force of land troops. Now it can be said that tank support combat vehicles can also be added to them," the press office quoted Uralvagonzavod Group CEO Alexander Potapov as saying.

Uralvagonzavod designers and engineers constantly work on improving the tank support combat vehicle’s characteristics, taking into account the experience of the special military operation in Ukraine. They largely relate to enhancing the vehicle’s protection. Tank support combat vehicles produced in 2025 differ from those supplied to Russian troops before the start of the special military operation. The upgraded vehicle features enhanced reactive armor and additional side protection. Uralvagonzavod Group rolls out tank support combat vehicles, along with T-90M Proryv and T-72B3M tanks with counter-drone screens and electronic warfare systems, it said.

The tank support combat vehicle developed by Uralvagonzavod Group is designed to suppress enemy manpower hazardous for tanks, support motor rifle and tank units and strike low-flying targets.