Ukrainian army has no capabilities to counter Russia’s Iskander missile system

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has no defense capabilities to counter Russian Iskander missiles, Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec told TASS on Monday.

"The adversary cannot repel Iskander strikes. The ballistic missile flies along a complicated and unpredictable trajectory at an enormous speed. The overload during maneuvering considerably exceeds the overload that most NATO-made anti-aircraft missiles can endure. Therefore, the Ukrainian army has no capabilities to shoot down Iskanders. The adversary can only observe the flight of these missiles and realize the inevitable destruction of its sites," it said.

The 9K720 Iskander-M (NATO reporting name: SS-26 Stone) is designed to destroy multiple launch rocket systems, missile and air defense systems, aircraft and helicopters at airfields, command posts and infrastructure. A brigade set includes over 50 items of hardware, including launchers, transporter-loader, command and staff and maintenance vehicles. It fires ballistic and cruise missiles to a range of 500 km.