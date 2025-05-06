Russia, Ukraine exchange POWs on 205-for-205 basis — top brass

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia has returned 205 servicemen from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime, in return handing over 205 Ukrainian prisoners of war, the Defense Ministry reported.

"On May 6, 2025, as a result of negotiations, 205 Russian servicemen were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 205 Ukrainian prisoners of war were handed over," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the UAE provided mediation efforts to ensure the return of the Russian servicemen.