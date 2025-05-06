MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The behind-the-scenes maneuvering of the "democratic West," which did everything in its power to redirect the aggression of Adolf Hitler, the leader of Nazi Germany, toward the Soviet Union, failed and ultimately resulted in catastrophe for Europe, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu wrote in an article published in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

He noted that the resurgence of Nazi Germany, fueled by the ideology of German national exceptionalism following its defeat in World War I, and the rebuilding of its military-industrial complex were a direct result of the "indulgence shown by the so-called Western democracies."

"Faced with no meaningful resistance, [Germany] launched a campaign of expansion that escalated into a full-scale war, in which the Germans easily subjugated nearly all of Europe," Shoigu emphasized. "The behind-the-scenes maneuvering of the ‘democratic West’, which aimed to deflect the threat away from itself and redirect Hitler’s aggression toward the USSR, ended in disaster for Czechoslovakia, Poland, France, and a number of other countries," he added.