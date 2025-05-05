MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The course of the special military operation in Ukraine has had a substantial impact on the global balance of power, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu said in an article published in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"The primary threats to the security of our country have been identified as attempts to undermine its state sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, as well as the erosion of the traditional spiritual and moral values of Russia’s multiethnic society," he noted.

"The decision taken to neutralize these threats through the special military operation in Ukraine, and the course of this operation, has significantly influenced the balance of power on a global scale," Shoigu added.