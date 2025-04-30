MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. European countries are actively resisting efforts to resolve the Ukraine conflict, said Army General Viktor Goremykin, Russian deputy defense minister and head of the Defense Ministry’s Main Military and Political Department.

"Europe, headed by the leaders of the United Kingdom and France, is actively resisting commitments to resolve the Ukraine issue," he stated, addressing the Third International Anti-Fascist Congress at the Patriot congress and exhibition center.

Goremykin noted that at a recent summit in Paris, European countries had discussed increasing pressure on Russia as a way to provide security guarantees to Kiev, as well as sending NATO’s deterrence forces to Ukraine. The Russian deputy defense chief emphasized that the European Union’s adoption of a five-year rearmament program caused serious concern.

"I would like to point out that such developments are unacceptable for us and that we will take all necessary measures to ensure our country’s security," Goremykin concluded.

On congress

The Third International Anti-Fascist Congress is being held at the Russian Defense Ministry’s initiative ahead of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War. It is taking place at the Patriot congress and exhibition center outside Moscow.

The event has brought together representatives of 43 countries, including politicians, government officials, members of the academic and educational community, and cultural figures, as well as veterans of World War II and other wars and conflicts.

The event aims to consolidate healthy international forces to resist the spread of Nazism and preserve the historical truth about World War II.