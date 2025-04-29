Moskalik headed General Staff of Russian forces’ special military operation monitoring

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. General-Lieutenant Yaroslav Moskalik, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces who tragically died in a terrorist attack, led the duty shift of the Combat Control Group responsible for monitoring the situation in the zone of the special military operation after its commencement, according to an obituary from the Russian Ministry of Defense, published in the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense deeply regrets to announce that on April 25, 2025, General-Lieutenant Yaroslav Moskalik, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, tragically passed away. <…> With the onset of the special military operation, Yaroslav Moskalyk led the activities of the duty shift of the Combat Control Group of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, which was responsible for monitoring the situation in the operation zone," the ministry noted.

At the same time, Moskalik was responsible for preparing reports on the situation in southeastern Ukraine for the Russian President, according to Krasnaya Zvezda materials. Moskalik was a talented military leader and a courageous officer, the Ministry of Defense obituary highlighted.