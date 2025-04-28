Navy ensures reliable protection of Russia — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia’s strategic security is under reliable protection of the Navy, Russian presidential aide and Marine Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev told TASS in an interview.

"Today, the Navy, along with other types of troops of the Russian Federation, offers reliable protection to our country’s strategic security," Patrushev said.

He also noted that the Russian Navy was playing an active role in the special military operation.

"Surface ships, submarines and the naval aviation of the Black Sea fleet and the Caspian flotilla are delivering strikes on military sites and units of Ukraine," Patrushev added.