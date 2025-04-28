Global situation prompts Russia to strengthen its Navy — presidential aide

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia will continue to strengthen its naval might, as necessitated by the current military and political situation worldwide, Russian presidential aide and Marine Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev told TASS in an interview.

"The military and political situation on the global arena, as well as forecasts for the future situation worldwide, necessitate the further strengthening of our country’s naval force, in line with our geographical position and national interests. And this is exactly what we are going to do," Patrushev said.

He went on to say that over the past months, the Navy received a new nuclear submarine, the Arkhangelsk, while the Sevmash shipyard floated out the Perm nuclear sub - the first carrier of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles.

"The country pays special attention to the construction of modern ships," the Marine Board chairman said.

"Global history teaches us that in order to protect shipping lanes, commercial ties and cargo traffic, a country should have a strong Navy that will thwart any hostile infringements," the official added.