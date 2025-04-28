Ukrainian military fires 36 projectiles at residential areas in DPR in past day

DONETSK, April 28. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military carried out 19 attacks on residential areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the past day, the DPR government’s office recording Ukraine’s war crimes said in a statement.

"As many as 19 attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces were recorded. <...> A total of 36 projectiles were fired," the statement reads.

All attacks were reported in the Gorlovka area. The office added that one civilian had been reported dead and six more had suffered injuries. The strikes also damaged a residential building and two civilian infrastructure facilities.