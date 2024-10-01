Post-Soviet security bloc kicks off peacekeepers’ drills in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, October 1. /TASS/. The active phase of the Indestructible Brotherhood 2024 peacekeepers’ drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has kicked off at the Bereg training ground in the Almaty Region in Kazakhstan, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

During the drills that will run on October 1-5, the post-Soviet security bloc will practice preparing and holding a peacekeeping operation by the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces.

The Indestructible Brotherhood 2024 drills involve the military contingents from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

"The situation in the world remains uneasy and we must be prepared for any challenges and threats essential not only for our countries but also for the entire international community," Chief of the General Staff, First Deputy Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Sultan Kamaletdinov stressed at the ceremony of opening the active phase of the drills.

First Deputy Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Khasan Kaloyev pointed out that in addition to the bloc’s military contingents, the joint operations would involve units of law-enforcement agencies, police, interior and National Guard troops, security agencies and agencies dealing with the prevention and elimination of the consequences of emergency situations.

The drills will practice a peacekeeping operation on the post-conflict settlement in a crisis zone and the provision of humanitarian aid. Overall, the drills will bring together more than 2,000 personnel, 500 armored and motor vehicles, Mi-17 and Mi-35 helicopters, Il-76 and C-295 planes and unmanned aerial vehicles.