Supercam drone can transmit footage quicker than Olympics photographers — developer

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. The new payload of the Supercam S350M reconnaissance drone makes it possible to transmit HF quality photographs to a control post for their further automated processing in several seconds, the official spokesman of the Unmanned Systems group of companies told reporters at the Army 2024 forum.

"The new payload of the Supercam S350M makes it possible to support photographing and footage transmitting in HD quality to the control post for their further automated processing, including with the use of machine vision (artificial intelligence) algorithms," he said. "The process of images transmission from a high-resolution camera, their automatic processing and target designation takes several-fold less time than the prompt work of photographers of news agencies that sent the competition footage made during the Olympic Games to the editorial office in 1-1.5 minutes; with 45 seconds being the record," the company noted.

A camera and an airborne data processing system constitute the new payload of the Supercam S350M, the Unmanned Systems added.