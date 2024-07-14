Ukrainian drone destroyed over Russia’s Bryansk Region

BRYANSK, July 14. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have eliminated a Ukrainian drone over Russia’s Bryansk Region, Governor Alexander Bogomaz wrote on his Telegram channel.

"An attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using a drone was thwarted. Duty air defense facilities eliminated a fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle over the Pochepsky district by the military of the Russian Defense Ministry," he said.

There were no casualties or damage, with operative and emergencies services working on the spot, the governor added.