Kiev troops fire 119 munitions towards DPR in past day

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine fired a total of 119 munitions towards frontline areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic on Saturday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes said early on Sunday.

"The DPR mission to the JSCC has registered 49 shelling attacks carried out by Ukrainian armed groups over the past day," the mission said in a statement, posted on its Telegram channel. "Overall, 119 munitions of various types were fired."

The mission was informed about six injured civilians. Four houses were damaged as a result of these attacks.