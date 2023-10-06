Russia’s latest Chukavin sniper rifle to go into mass production

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. The state-of-the-art Chukavin sniper rifle has proven its worth in tests and will be launched into mass production, the press office of the Kalashnikov Group defense manufacturer reported on Friday.

"The Chukavin sniper rifle of the Kalashnikov Group has successfully passed qualification tests and confirmed a high level of its quality and reliability. Following their results, the Chukavin sniper rifle will be launched into serial production," the press office said in a statement.

Earlier, Kalashnikov Group Chief Designer Sergey Urzhumtsev unveiled plans to deliver the first mass-produced batch of the Chukavin sniper rifle to Russian troops by the end of the year.

The Chukavin is a semi-automatic marksman rifle chambered for the 7.62x54 mm and 7.62x51mm (.308 Win) cartridges. The 7.62x54mm version is compatible with magazines of the Dragunov sniper rifle (SVD), which it is intended to replace. As Chukavin told TASS earlier, the new sniper rifle outshines its predecessor by 25-30% in terms of the accuracy of fire.

The top-notch Chukavin sniper rifle makes it possible to use any sights of Russian and foreign manufacture. The Chukavin rifle weighs 4.8 kg without a magazine and is 1,170 mm long with its extended buttstock and a flame suppressor and its barrel length is 620 mm.