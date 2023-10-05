Baku presses terrorism charges against ex-head of unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic

BAKU, October 5. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) and State Security Service (SSS) have confirmed the detention of Arayik Harutyunyan, a former leader of the unrecognized and now-self-dissolved Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR), who is facing formal charges of terrorism and waging a war of aggression.

"Arayik Harutyunyan was arrested by officers of the State Security Service in Khankendi (Stepanakert) on October 3," the SSS said in a statement.

According to the PGO and the SSS, among other things, Harutyunyan has been indicted for plotting, preparing, starting and waging a war of aggression; violating international humanitarian law in times of military conflicts; premeditated murder; and terrorism, financing terrorism and conducting exercises for terrorist purposes.