Russian air defenses intercept five HIMARS rockets, JDAM bomb, destroy 37 Ukrainian UAVs

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have intercepted five rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, a JDAM smart bomb as well as destroyed 37 Ukrainian drones in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During the past day, five rockets of the HIMARS multiple rocket launch system were intercepted along with a US-made JDAM smart bomb. In addition, 37 unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in the areas of the Kremennaya, Krivosheyevka, Verkhnekamenka and Belogorovka settlements in the Lugansk People's Republic; Petrovskoye, Maryinka and Staromlynovka of the Donetsk People's Republic; Ocheretovatoje, Novofedorovka and Vishnyovoye of the Zaporozye Region," the report said.