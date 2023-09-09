International coalition created 23 dangerous situations in skies over Syria in one day

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Aircraft and drones of the so-called international US-led coalition have created 23 dangerous situations in the skies over Syria over the past day, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, the deputy head of the Russian center for the reconciliation of conflicting parties in Syria, told a news briefing on Saturday.

"The aviation of the so-called international anti-terrorist coalition led by the United States continues to create dangerous situations in the skies of Syria. It carries out flights in violation of deconfliction protocols and Syrian airspace," he stated. During the past day, the coalition committed 11 violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, such as drone flights uncoordinated with the Russian side. In the area of Al-Tanf, 12 violations were recorded during one day."

Kulit said that two pairs of F-35 fighter jets, one pair of F-16 fighter jets, two pairs of Typhoon fighters and two MQ-1C multi-purpose of the coalition violated Syrian airspace over the Al-Tanf area.

"With such actions, the coalition continues to create dangerous preconditions for air incidents and accidents, and aggravates the situation in Syrian airspace," Kulit said.