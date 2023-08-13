Kvazimachta drone shows good performance during special operation — Kalashnikov

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. The Kvazimachta drone used for reconnaissance missions has shown good performance during the special military operation, President of the Kalashnikov Group Alan Lushnikov said on Sunday.

"We have demonstrated good dynamics in the development of drones this year. In particular, the Kvazimachta big system, a big copter, which is used for reconnaissance. It has shown very good performance in combat trials during the special military operation," he said.

Earlier, the Russian defense ministry released a video of the use of this copter in the zone of the special military operation.

Kvazimachta is a system for hoisting equipment in the form of a quadcopter with a harnessed power source. The vehicle is capable of flying at an altitude of up to 100 meters for 24 hours. The drone can retransmit communication signals and view territories and buildings as well as carry out video surveillance of the revealed objects with the help of a camera, including in the infra-red mode.