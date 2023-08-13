Russian forces destroy Ukrainian mortars, howitzer in Kherson area over past day

GENICHESK, August 13. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a boat, three mortars and a US-made M777 howitzer of the Ukrainian army in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Sunday.

"Units of the Dnepr battlegroup destroyed the following targets in the Kherson direction as a result of damage inflicted by firepower: a boat and five Ukrainian militants and a Ukrainian army emplacement (casualties: five Ukrainian militants were killed and four others suffered wounds of varying severity), three 120mm mortar teams with ammunition (casualties: 13 Ukrainian militants were destroyed and another seven received wounds of varying severity), an M777 howitzer with ammunition (casualties: three Ukrainian militants were killed and four others sustained wounds of varying severity)," the spokesman said.

Russian troops also destroyed another Ukrainian 120mm mortar in the island zone, a Msta-B howitzer and a Ukrainian army deployment site in the Kakhovka direction, he added.