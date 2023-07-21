Russian Intelligence Service slams MI6 chief for asking Russians to spy for London

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. When commenting on the MI6 chief’s appeal to Russians to work for the British intelligence services, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) recalled the Anglo-Saxons’ long-standing tradition to get rid of traitors and defectors after using them up, according to the SVR press release made available to TASS on Friday.

"The current head of the British foreign intelligence service, the MI6, Richard Moore, has publicly urged Russians to start working for the United Kingdom’s intelligence services and promised protection for traitors. He thinks this will put an end to the conflict in Ukraine, where Russia is fighting the neo-Nazis who have seized power," the SVR said. "Anyone who knows a little bit about this subject can remember that the Anglo-Saxons’ long-standing tradition is to eliminate well-worn traitors and defectors. Although this has not been done professionally for a long time, as there would be a clear trail."

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service emphasized that during World War Two, British intelligence officers sacrificed a lot of lives and dedicated a lot of effort to the fight against Nazism and its followers, and did it in a courageous, professional and subtle manner, alongside their Russian allies.

Furthermore, the SVR added, the mysterious M. is the boss of James Bond in former naval intelligence officer Ian Fleming’s James Bond novels about an MI6 agent saving the world.

"[M.] commands beautifully, romantically and intelligently," the Foreign Intelligence Service said, recalling how effectively the Cambridge Five, including George Blake, operated.

"Take heed, colleagues," the SVR urged their British counterparts, adding that "given some staff circumstances, it could be said that the current MI6 leadership can be forgiven for such mistakes."