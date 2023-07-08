Russian air defenses down another Ukrainian Su-27 jet in Kherson Region

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter in the Donetsk Peoples’ Republic (DPR) and intercepted six HIMARS rockets over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 plane near the settlement of Novogrigorovka in the Kherson Region. During the last 24-hour period, they intercepted six rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 17 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Verkhnekamenka (Lugansk People’s Republic), Maryinka, Volodino (in the Donetsk People’s Republic), Ostrikovka, Shirokoye, Mirnoye (in Zaporozhye), Novaya Mayachka, Novaya Kakhovka, Malokakhovka, Ulyanovka (Kherson Region) and Volfino (the Suma Region).