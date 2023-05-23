US private satellite surveys area two days before Ukrainian group’s infiltration

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. A satellite from the US-owned company Maxar surveyed Russia’s southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine two days before it was infiltrated by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group, according to the data posted on the company’s website on Tuesday.

Thus, its satellite took photos of the village of Kozinka on May 20. The area was surveyed on May 2 and 17, and back in February and March.

A Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group infiltrated the Belgorod Region’s Grayvoronsky District on Monday. On the first day of the attack, eight people were injured. On the second day, the region’s governor said that there were two more wounded individuals in the neighborhoods infiltrated by the saboteurs. An elderly woman died during the evacuation.

Temporary accommodation centers have been set up in Stary Oskol, in the Yakovlevsky and Ivnyansky Districts of the Belgorod Region. Following the attempted breakthrough by the sabotage group, a counterterrorism regime was declared in the region. An operation to root out and eliminate the Ukrainian terrorists is underway. According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Russian Defense Ministry, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Border Guard Service briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the Ukrainian saboteurs’ infiltration into the Belgorod Region.