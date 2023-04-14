Defense firm delivers batch of BMP-3 combat vehicles with extra armor to Russian troops

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Kurganmashzavod (part of High Precision Systems within the state tech corporation Rostec) has dispatched a batch of BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles with extra armor to Russian troops, the Rostec press office announced on Friday.

"As part of fulfilling the defense procurement plan for the first quarter, Kurganmashzavod has dispatched a batch of BMP-3s. The infantry fighting vehicles supplied to the Defense Ministry of Russia have passed all the necessary running and firing tests at the enterprise’s testing ground and have been accepted by military representatives," the press office said in a statement.

The infantry fighting vehicles supplied to the customer are outfitted with the Sodema gunner sight and extra slat armor and lattice screens, Rostec said.

"The reliability of Kurgan IFVs is highly valued by the troops participating in the special military operation. They note the BMP-3’s high mobility and firepower," the press office quoted Kurganmashzavod Executive Director Pyotr Tyukov as saying.

The BMP-3 infantry combat vehicle was created by the Special Engineering Design Bureau in the second half of the 1980s and is produced by Kurganmashzavod. The vehicle can carry a crew of three and seven assault personnel.

The amphibious vehicle features a 100mm gun capable of firing missiles and three 7.62mm (one coaxial and two bow) machineguns. The BMP-3 weighs 18.7 metric tons and can accelerate to 70 km/h on the road. The combat vehicle has been operational in the Russian Army since 1987.