Iskander missile systems strike enemy airfields in drills in Russia’s westernmost region

KALININGRAD, March 28. /TASS/. Combat teams of Iskander tactical missile systems from the Baltic Fleet’s missile formation stationed in Russia’s westernmost exclave of the Kaliningrad Region conducted sole and multiple launches against enemy airfields and command posts during drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"During the exercise, the missile troops stealthily advanced with their combat equipment to the designated deployment area, equipped launch sites and conducted electronic sole and multiple launches against the targets simulating the notional enemy’s missile launchers, airfields, sheltered facilities and command posts," the press office said in a statement.

The data recording equipment used during the exercise revealed that all the targets were successfully destroyed, it said.

During the drills, the military command of a group of mobile command posts practiced stealthy command and control of troops. In addition, the missile personnel operated amid notional radioactive and chemical contamination of terrain, and also repelled an attack by the enemy’s subversive/reconnaissance groups. An unmanned aerial vehicle helped the missile troops ferret out terrain in order to change positions and uncover stealthy enemy subversive groups, it said.

The drills involved about 50 personnel and about 10 pieces of military and special hardware, the press office said.

The Iskander-M tactical missile system is designed to strike adversary low-sized and site targets from a range of up to 500 km: missile launchers, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.