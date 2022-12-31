Plane with released Russian servicemen lands near Moscow

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. A plane with 82 Russian servicemen released from Ukrainian captivity landed at Chkalovsky airfield east of Moscow late on Saturday, Russia’s Zvezda television channel reported.

"A plane with Russian servicemen, released from Ukrainian captivity, landed at Chkalovsky airfield near Moscow. 82 fighters returned to their homeland on New Year’s Eve," the report says.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on December 31 that Ukraine had released 82 captured Russian soldiers after negotiations. They will undergo treatment and rehabilitation in departmental medical institutions.

The Defense Ministry last reported on the exchange of prisoners on December 1, when 50 people were returned.