Russian, Belarusian servicemen hold exercises at training ground in Belarus

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian servicemen from the regional group of forces practiced joint combat actions at a training ground in Belarus, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday.

"At a training ground [in Belarus], Belarusian and Russian servicemen had a joint combat training to practice tactical elements, use of weapons, medical and engineering skills, as well as driving combat vehicles across rough terrain," the ministry said.

In line with the scenario, allied forces were recapturing a bridge, controlled by a notional enemy. Subsequently, they developed their offensive, encircling and destroying enemy troops.