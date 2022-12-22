Belarusian army practices responses to threats from west, northwest, says president

MINSK, December 22. /TASS/. The western and northwestern directions were the focus of the Belarusian army’s recent combat readiness check, the country’s President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday.

"We checked two directions, the western and northwestern ones. I know for sure that everything was covered, just like in wartime. The relevant units were involved that performed a certain mission," Lukashenko said at a meeting with military and law enforcement officers.

According to him, crossings were built over the Neman and Berezina rivers, while special operations forces practiced ways to protect the southern border.

The head of state emphasized the need to draw conclusions from the flaws that had been exposed. "If military activities break out, these flaws will become crucial, leading to casualties, and we cannot let it happen," Lukashenko said.

On December 7, the Belarusian Security Council announced the start of a campaign to check the state system for responding to acts of terrorism. The council stated that the check would involve the movement of military equipment and troops from the national security forces, temporary restrictions on the movement of civilians and vehicles on certain public roads and in certain areas, as well as the use of simulated weapons for training purposes.